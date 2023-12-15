South Manchester shines with Campbell’s Castle fun day, stage show

Mandeville, Manchester

Campbell’s Castle Primary and Early Childhood School is set to host a fun day tomorrow for the South Manchester community at large.

Community members, including an elder who goes by the name Junie, are excited about the programme being put on by Susan Smith, a book publisher, publicist, and television producer, who grew up in the same area, Windsor Forest.

Smith, the producer of the fun day, told The Gleaner that she decided to do the event because she wanted to give back to the school, her alma mater.

She said she wanted to provide some value to the community which, though it keeps dances in Windsor Forest, is starved of a different type of entertainment for the people of the community, and by extension, the rest of Manchester as well.

“When I met up with Mrs Peta-Gaye Blake-Campbell, the principal of Campbell’s Castle, she was telling me about some various projects and various things that needed to be worked on such as the need to get a school bus. They had a drive that they started already, so that is something I wanted to contribute to among other improvements such as the pavement at the school, and so on. I wanted to contribute to these things as much as I can to do my part as a past student,” she explained.

This packed event will include artistes D’Angel, Ibo-Fiyah, Di-Ruption, Uptical, Stella Topstar, Shem Jay, Lil Kish, Jah Dale, and a meet-and-greet with artist YG. The music will be brought by the community’s top sound system, Five Star Sound. The event is set to get under way at 10 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. Admission is J$500 for adults and J$300 for children.

The producer, principal, teachers, and students are all excited to host this fun day and stage show at Campbell’s Castle,as this production has been a long time coming. Many past students are now coming together to do their best to donate their time and talents to uplift this community to continue to shine with the motto “It can be done”. Finally, Miss Smith would like to let the entire community know that this will be an annual event, and people can look forward to a grand show for the 2024 staging. There will be many more community outreach projects and many development projects as it pertains to Windsor Forest, Mount Oliphant, Farm, Asia, and the Manningsfield areas.

editorial@gleanerjm.com