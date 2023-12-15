Spirit of giving back brings Sunshine to DJ’s alma mater

Students of Stony Hill Primary and Infant School were left in a jubilant mood on Monday following DJ Sunshine’s surprise visit to the St Andrew-based institution bearing gifts.

It was the second time for the year that the veteran disc jockey, who works for Irie FM in St Ann, was visiting the school to donate educational and individual gifts to the school and children, respectively.

Educator Colleen Banks-Williams says the pre-Christmas gesture was timely and brought joy to the 71 students enrolled at the school.

“This is the first time some of them are receiving gifts. This brings light to them. They are all overwhelmed, even for us, the teachers. So we are all excited and grateful to Sunshine for considering us,” Banks-Williams said.

The experienced teacher, who is also the head of the department, notes that the educational gifts will go a long way in helping the ancillary.

“We have a small operational setup here with limited resources. These educational gifts will spread across the classrooms to make the learning experience more efficient for the kids and teachers. We are truly grateful,” she added.

For her part, DJ Sunshine stated that her passion for giving back was merely an acknowledgement of the privileges life has blessed her with.

“Whenever the Almighty One blesses you it’s for the greater good. Therefore, I find it an absolute honour to give back, knowing I have been given the opportunity to bless others. I’ve been giving back to different communities, individuals and schools since 2014, under the registered yellowmoon foundation,” Sunshine said.

She added that the institution has played a pivotal role in her development.

“My education started here. Though it was a long time ago, I still have fond memories of my time coming here. I remember the days when we were having fun singing our ABC’s, 1-2-3’s,” recalled the famous disc jockey and music producer.

She also highlighted a need for others to give more support to education in Jamaica.

“In whatever way you can, help. Many of the schools and teachers in this country are able and willing to educate our children the best way, but sometimes what are lacking are support and consistency. Though small, I believe that, with this gesture, I am playing my role in helping to further a very important cause here. I also believe more can be done in terms of support for education in Jamaica and that is my appeal to others with the resources,” she said.