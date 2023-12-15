St James men agree to US extradition on lottery scamming charges

Three men who were arrested in St James this week have agreed to be extradited to the United States to face lottery scamming-related charges.

They are businessman Troy Anthony Williams, 38, Tajay Singh, 26, unemployed, and Jason Plummer, 31, unemployed.

The men waived their right to an extradition hearing when they appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Friday, their attorneys confirmed.

They are wanted in the state of Pennsylvania on charges related to a lottery scam or advance fee fraud scheme that fleeced mainly elderly American victims of approximately US$2.8 million, prosecutors disclosed in court.

It's reported that they are facing charges of money laundering, wire fraud, mail fraud, and other offences related to lottery scamming.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“There is not much that I can say at this point. But I can confirm that my client has opted to waive his rights [to an extradition hearing] and now awaits a date for his extradition,” said Donnovan Collins, the attorney representing Plummer.

Collins said he is now in the process of finalising Plummer's legal representation in the US.

Williams is represented by attorney-at-law Michael Hemmings.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

