Students at St Elizabeth Basic School get new restrooms following fire

With a spend of $3.5 million and in partnership with 10 sponsors, the 80 students and their teachers at the St Elizabeth Basic School on Ransford Avenue, near Trench Town, now have new restroom and storage facilities. The project was initiated by the Rotary Club of St Andrew North, under the leadership of immediate past president Carlton Cowell. Among the sponsors are: ARC Manufacturing Limited; Maercon Engineering; Citrad; Stella Maris Steel Band; St Elizabeth Catholic Church; Iprint Group of Companies; Caledonia Outdoor Advertising Limited; Rotary Club Of Oshawa; Rotary Club of Grand Cayman Sunrise and Rotary Club of Cape Coral.

On Ash Wednesday last year, fire destroyed the building at the school, which is operated by the adjoining St Elizabeth Catholic Church. Following an appeal by Father Richard Award, priest of that church, the Rotary Club of St Andrew North made the rebuilding the major project for the year 2022-2023.

“We heard the request and on visiting the site we thought it was a good fit, not just because construction is one of my personal passions, but I saw the project as an opportunity for my club members to be hands on. One of the foci of the Rotary movement is literacy and education and our children deserve to be comfortable while they learn,” said Cowell.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the official opening of the new restroom and storage facilities took place on Sunday, December 10 at the St. Elizabeth Basic School.

This was preceded by an anniversary service of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North, now in its 36th year, held at the adjoining St. Elizabeth Catholic Church.

During the service, President of the Rotary Club of St Andrew North, Kirk Crichton, presented a cheque for $30,000 to Father Richard Award towards the operations of the church.