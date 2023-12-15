Third man facing extradition to the US for alleged lottery scam

The police have arrested a St James businessman believed to be part of a group that is facing lottery scam-related charges in the United States (US).

His name is being withheld.

The 38-year-old businessman was apprehended at his home in Bogue Village on Thursday during an operation by members of the police Lottery Scam Taskforce.

He is wanted by US authorities on charges of money laundering, mail fraud, wire fraud and other offences related to a major advance fee fraud scheme, Jamaican law enforcement sources disclosed.

Two other men, believed to be part of the same group, were arrested in St James on Wednesday.

At least one of them is expected to make his first court appearance in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today.

- Livern Barrett

