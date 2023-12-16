17-y-o boy held with gun during school fete in St Catherine

The Spanish Town police on Friday arrested a 17-year-old boy following the seizure of a firearm during a fete at a high school in St Catherine.

He is being held on possession of a prohibited weapon.

He is likely to the charged.

The police report that about 8 p.m., a team was on duty at the school where an event was in session.

On the approach of the lawmen, the boy was observed acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion, according to the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was accosted and searched and a Beretta nine-millimetre pistol was seen in a bag he had in his possession.

He was subsequently arrested.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.

