$3m Scotiabank donation pushes Salvation Army towards $20m goal

For more than 136 years The Salvation Army has been operating in Jamaica, bringing hope and support to the most vulnerable and needy. A $3 million Scotiabank Foundation has taken the organisation closer to its donation target of $20 million for 2023.

“We understand the importance of supporting our local communities, particularly during the holiday season. We are proud to stand alongside The Salvation Army, knowing that our contribution will make a significant impact in alleviating hunger and providing hope for families in need,” said Yanique Forbes-Patrick, vice president, public affairs and communications at Scotiabank.

The well-needed funding will allow the charitable organisation to feed more homeless Jamaicans during the Yuletide season and purchase Braille machines for students at the School for the Blind and the visually impaired.

“The kettles this year have been going very slow, however, we believe in the Jamaican people and their goodwill and so even with the last two weeks remaining I have great confidence that people will contribute so that we will reach our target of $20 million so that we will not leave anyone behind and that we will be able to assist as many persons as we can,” said Major Nana Agyemang, divisional commander for the Salvation Army Eastern Jamaica.

DONATE TO THE CAUSE

“I use this opportunity to extend an invitation to others to join the efforts of Scotiabank in coming to support the various programmes that we have in place. Whatever we do in impacting the lives of persons we are creating an environment that will augur for the progress of all of us and so this invitation to corporate Jamaica is to follow the example of Scotiabank and come onboard,” he pleaded.

He noted that approximately US$10,000 from the Scotiabank donation will be allocated to purchase 10 Braille machines for students at the School for the Blind. It is going to go a long way in impacting the lives of various persons,” he added.

With Scotiabank’s contribution, the Salvation Army in Jamaica has pledged to continue its tireless work, providing sustenance, support, and hope for a better future. The tangible impact of this financial support will reverberate throughout communities, fostering resilience and instilling a sense of belonging among the most vulnerable segments of society.

With a presence in more than 133 countries, the organisation is known for operating shelters for the homeless, providing disaster relief and supporting humanitarian aid to developing countries. In order to carry out these activities, the organisation relies on the generous donation of agencies, corporate entities and individuals.