Body found along Washington Boulevard

Published:Saturday | December 16, 2023 | 9:58 AM
Police along Washington Boulevard in St Andrew where a body was discovered.

A body was this morning discovered along Washington Boulevard in St Andrew.

The police were called to the scene.

Traffic is being diverted as the incident is being probed by investigators.

Motorists can expect delays.

