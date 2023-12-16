ECC invites Christmas donations for early-childhood institutions

The Early Childhood Commission (ECC) is inviting Jamaicans at home and in the diaspora to consider donating to early-childhood institutions (ECIs) for Christmas.

ECC Chair Trisha Williams-Singh says persons can donate to a government institution or “the institution that has made you the person you are today”.

Williams-Singh said donations in cash or kind can assist ECIs with attaining the 12 Standards for the Operation, Management and Administration of Early Childhood Institutions.

“Something like a fire extinguisher comes at a cost; it helps with the safety of the operations,” she said.

The standards are Staffing; Development and Educational Programmes, Physical Environment; Interactions and Relationships with Children; Indoor and Outdoor Equipment; Health; Nutrition; Safety; Child Rights, Child Protection and Equality; Administration; Finance; and Parent and Stakeholder Participation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“You can reach out to us and we can provide you with a status update of any institution. For example, if you attended New Forest Primary and Infant and you want to give back to the infant department, we can actually give you a list on the last audit that we had of this school to show what their needs are,” she advised, adding that such a report can be produced in 24 hours.

Persons interested in making donations may contact the ECC at 876-922-6938 or communications@ecc.gov.jm.

The ECC was established by the Early Childhood Commission Act (2003), in keeping with the government of Jamaica’s strategic goal to improve the quality of early-childhood care, education and development.

An agency of the Ministry of Education and Youth, the commission coordinates all activities, development plans and programmes within the early-childhood sector.