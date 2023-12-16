Fatal crash on Mandela Highway

There is heavy traffic build-up along the Mandela Highway, heading towards St Catherine, due to a fatal crash.

The accident involved at least two cars and a truck laden with cement.

At least two bodies were seen in one of the vehicles.

Personnel from a funeral home were observed at the scene.

The police have cordoned off the area.

Firefighters were seen removing debris from the road.

