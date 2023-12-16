GoodHeart | Nutri-Life Outreach Program heroes in their community

More than 200 people and their families have benefited from the Nutri-Life Outreach Program conceptualised by Milton Campbell, the director of the programme and his team.

According to Campbell, the initiative was born out of a collective sense of responsibility and a deep understanding of the challenges faced by children and youths in under-served communities.

Some of the initiatives of the Nutri-Life Outreach Program have included back-to-school treats, Christmas treats, a breakfast initiative, backpack assistance, and care packages.

“The team from Nutri-Life Outreach Program saw the need in and around the communities where people need assistance with basics school supplies and we came up with ideas of how we can fill that gap as best as possible,” Campbell said.

Campbell said they also saw the need of giving children who might not receive a Christmas gift over the holiday season. “We believe that every child deserves to be happy no matter the situation their parents may be in,” he said.

The Nutri-Life Outreach Program has also implemented a breakfast initiative to ensure that children have a healthy and nutritious meal to start their days from Monday to Friday. “This initiative helps to assist parents who are facing food insecurity and ensure their children have access to a nutritious meal to start their day,” Campbell said.

LIFE-CHANGING EXPERIENCE

The organisation, Campbell said, firmly believes that mentorship can be a life-changing experience for young individuals. His organisation he said connects children and youth with mentors who can guide, inspire, and nurture their personal and professional growth.

In addition to the mentorship initiative, Campbell and his team also give care packages including basic necessities for person most in need in these communities.

“We are aware that basic necessities like sanitary items are often overlooked in low-income communities. Therefore, we regularly distribute care packages that include hygiene products to ensure the overall well-being of the children and youths. We also provide ready to eat food items to children facing food insecurity over the weekends, bridging the gap when school meals are not available,” Campbell said.

Some of the initiative’s sponsors have included the Women 4 Women Foundation, Don’t Count Me Out Foundation, Girls Do Good Foundation, CB Chicken, Very Amazing Products, New Challenger Optimist Club, Caribbean Dreams, Massy Distribution and Trade Wind Citrus.

Some of the organisations upcoming projects include a fundraising raffle, 5K walk run, health and wellness fair and community sports day, back-to-school treat and the breakfast and the backpack assistance, which will continue in January.

“For these upcoming projects, we are still looking towards [assistance from] the donors that we already have and are seeking addition sponsorship to continue to make these initiatives a success,” Campbell said.

Campbell and his Nutri-Life Outreach Program team were chosen as one of the J Wray & Nephew (JWN) Foundation’s community heroes. They were nominated for the dedication and support given to the community.

“The JWN Foundation’s Community Heroes Project is a blessing. I want to express a genuine appreciation for the foundation’s dedication to highlighting and celebrating the unsung heroes who make a positive difference in people’s lives,” Campbell said.

Campbell said he had forgotten about the competition because he felt he would not have won. “I was saying I am not going to win, so when I was informed that I was one of the selected ones it was just pure joy and excitement,” he said.

With the upcoming projects of the organisation, Campbell said they will continue to uplift the lives of community members, and raise funds to ensure that all of their upcoming activities will be executed.

To donate or learn more about the Nutri-Life Outreach Program, contact: 876-839-7138/ 876781-6923, email nutrilifeoutreachprogram@gmail.com or visit Instagram: nutrilifeoutreachprogram or Facebook: nutrilifeoutreachprogram.

