Human skull found during cleanup of entertainment venue in Portmore

Detectives assigned to the Portmore Criminal Investigations Branch in St Catherine are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a human skull that was found in an open lot at an entertainment venue in the municipality.

The discovery was made on Thursday morning.

The police report that about 9:30 a.m., a labourer who was employed to clear the area in preparation for an event was undertaking work and stumbled upon the skeletal remains and contacted the police.

On their arrival, the skull was seen.

The scene was processed and the skull was removed to the morgue pending a post-mortem examination.

Investigators are appealing to anyone with information that can assist them to contact the Portmore CIB at 876- 949-8431, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

