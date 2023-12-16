Man charged for stealing over 1,000 litres of diesel from his workplace

The police on Friday charged a man for stealing over 1,000 litres of diesel valued at approximately $250,000 from his workplace.

Thirty-four-year-old electrical technician Cordell Morris has been charged with four counts of simple larceny.

The police say Morris was recorded on his company's CCTV cameras loading several gallon bottles of diesel from a generator into his Honda Fit motor car.

He reportedly stole the fuel on four occasions during the month of November.

Investigations revealed that Morris stole approximately 1,120 litres of diesel.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

