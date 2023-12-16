Slain mother and daughter Toshyna Patterson and 10-month-old Sarayah Paulwell celebrated at memorial

Family and friends today gathered at the Jamaica Restoration Breakthrough PHD Ministries in Portmore, St Catherine to pay tribute at a memorial for slain mother and daughter Toshyna Patterson and 10-month-old Sarayah Paulwell.

The infant was the daughter of opposition lawmaker Phillip Paulwell.

Patterson, 27, was remembered as a loving, caring mother and a kind friend.

Her child was described as special and jovial.

The family expressed thanks for the overwhelming support it has received.

It was also shared that amid the pain and grief, the family has found solace in God's love and mercy.

The mother and her child were abducted outside their St Andrew home on September 9 and taken to east Kingston, where they were shot dead and their bodies burned and disposed of.

Four persons were later charged with their deaths, two of whom have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced to prison.

The two other defendants Leoda Bradshaw, the American companion of Paulwell, and her cousin Roland Balfour remain before the court.

They are booked to return to court on March 6 next year.

Bradshaw, a 34-year-old US Navy officer, is accused of plotting the murder.

Bradshaw is also alleged to have paid J$100,000 in the US currency equivalent to the hitmen as part of a down payment for the J$500,000 hit.

With the help of her cousin and co-defendant, Balfour, Bradshaw reportedly contracted men, including Rushane Miller and Richard Brown, to kidnap and murder the mother and daughter.

