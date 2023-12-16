St Catherine councillor calls for stronger oversight of potable water trucking

A call is being made for the proper monitoring and regulation of potable water trucking by private operators in St Catherine.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation on Thursday, Chairman of the Health Sanitation Committee, Councillor Sydney Rose, raised the issue as a matter of concern.

Rose argued that stringent testing of the supply chain as well of vehicles and operators is of utmost importance.

"There are times you notice trucks marked 'drinking water' and delivering several loads of water, but these are not being tested," he said.

Rose said proper testing and management of the delivery of potable water must be addressed to ensure that due care are being observed in the sector.

He argued that the practise of persons "trying ah ting" needs to change, as this may pose a risk to consumers such as exposure to water-borne diseases.

"I am calling for the Ministry of Health, and by extension the St Catherine Health Department, to properly test and regulate the industry, which has mushroomed into a free-for-all," Rose said.

He said with schools and other facilities being supplied by trucked water, there has to be a structure in place to hold persons accountable.

Speaking at the meeting, deputy public health inspector Delva Carter stated that checks are carried out on occasion of operators as part of current systems.

"They [the operators] are stopped on the road and checked by an inspector and samples are sent for testing. But we don't have a system of inspection where the operators have to registered to deliver water," Carter said.

The senior public health official said in recent times the local health department has removed the "drinking water" signs from several trucks as sometimes these vehicles are transporting water for other uses.

Meanwhile, municipal chairman Norman Scott said that there must be some regulations in place to properly monitor the industry.

"I believe that there are some basic guidelines, which need to be strengthened, so as to have an efficient system in operation," Scott said.

When checks were made with several operators, the consensus was that a stringently regulated system would be beneficial.

"Those who we serve need to be certain that they are getting what they ordered, so when it is drinking water, they must be served," operator Michael Trowers told The Gleaner.

This sentiment was echoed by members of the public who spoke with our new team.

- Rasbert Turner

