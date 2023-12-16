St Catherine women fined for electricity theft

Two women were on Friday fined for electricity theft in the St Catherine Parish Court.

Senior Parish Court judge Yvette Wenthworth-Miller fined Kerona Davis $70,000 or 30 days' imprisonment for abstraction of electricity.

Alycia Fowles, who was also charged with abstraction of electricity, was fined $150,000 or six months' imprisonment.

Davis was originally fined $150,000 but she begged for leniency telling the judge that she is a mother of a three-month-old.

The arresting officer intervened in her support telling the court that she is indeed a young mother and that she has shown remorse for her actions.

Both women were held during an operation in Spanish Town where illegal electricity connections were discovered at their premises.

They were arrested and charged.

- Rasbert Turner

