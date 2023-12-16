Traffic adjustments for Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth

Come Monday, December 18, the National Works Agency (NWA) will be making traffic adjustments in the town of Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth.

A one-way system will be implemented for a period of three weeks, ending on January 8, 2024.

Community relations officer for NWA's Central Region, Howard Hendriks, says the one-way system will operate between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays.

On Sundays, the corridors will revert to dual usage.

Resulting from the changes, Main Street will operate as one way in a westerly direction, starting at the intersection of Coke Drive and Institution Drive.

No right-turning movement will be allowed from Coke Drive onto Main Street.

Motorists wishing to exit the town for travel towards Mandeville should use Market Street onto the Bypass.

Motorists wishing to enter the Santa Cruz business district from the direction of Lacovia will have to travel along the Bypass and use Institution Drive as an entrance point.

No right-turning movement will be allowed at the intersection of Market Street and the Bypass.

Motorists who wish to travel to Malvern can use Retirement Road or travel to the end of the Bypass, turn right and then left onto Centre Road.

The traffic changes are part of the NWA's Traffic Management thrust to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow in the town of Santa Cruz during the holiday season.

