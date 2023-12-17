177 units provided under social housing programme

To date, 177 units have been constructed under the Government's New Social Housing Programme (NSHP).

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Arlene Williams, who made the disclosure, said an additional 57 or more units are under construction.

The NSHP, which was initiated by Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is overseen by the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation.

]Williams, who was addressing the Ministry's end-of-year staff appreciation function, held on December 14 on the lawns of the Police Officers' Club in Kingston, said the programme is one of several critical priority areas of the Ministry that are designed to transform and improve the lives of Jamaicans.

“This is the first ever in the history of this country we are working together as a team to ensure that we transform lives of the ordinary man or woman on the street, so they know what we are about and how they can benefit from the various services that we offer,” she said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

For his part, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry, Matthew Samuda, said the Ministry is committed to exceeding its targets across all its portfolios – Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment, Climate Change, Works, Water, Land, Economy and Investments.

“We are going to ensure that where we pave 100km of road this year, we pave [more]. Where the Port Authority has expanded, we are going to ask them to expand even more, and we are going to ensure that we hit the Prime Minister's target of 70,000 houses,” the Minister said.

“We are going to ensure that every investment that is on someone's desk for evaluation comes to Jamaica, providing quality employment that persons deserve,” he added.

Samuda said that through the Environment and Climate Change divisions, green projects would be advanced.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.