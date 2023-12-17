Brace for rains

The Met Office is indicating that the inclement weather being experienced across the country is due to a trough that is expected to remain across Jamaica over the next few days.

Also, a Cold Front is expected to move across the island on Monday.

Jamaicans should expect cloudy conditions with periods of showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday.

3-DAY FORECAST (Starting Tomorrow):

Monday and Tuesday: Cloudy with periods of showers and occasional thunderstorms across most parishes. Seasonally cooler temperatures are expected.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool.

Other Current Regional Weather Features:

A Stationary Front west of Cuba.

