The only wish that 62-year-old Sylvester Irving has for Christmas is to get two prosthetic legs so he can move about and be independent.

Unfortunately, the fact that this is a long shot has made him both sad and disappointed.

“I am not ashamed to say this is going to be my worst Christmas because I am totally handicapped right now and can only move about by drawing myself around on my buttocks,” the double amputee told The Sunday Gleaner last week as he wept openly.

“I must admit that Christmastime used to be a jolly time for me. It was my favourite season of the year, but right now, as a man without legs, my spirit is really dampened,” the farmer confessed.

He said he tries to be cheerful, but there are times when he sits and reflects on why he has been dealt such a severe blow in life. Nevertheless, he said, through it all, “I thank God daily for providing my daily bread”.

Irving, who lives in Mount George in Yallahs, St Thomas, lost his legs because of diabetes. He had been going on the farm work programme to the United States of America since 1994, but in 2019, his right leg became infected and had to be amputated.

“Fortunately for me, because I had some money saved, I was able to purchase a prosthetic leg from Mona Rehabilitation Centre in 2021 for $550,000,” he shared, referring to the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre by its former name.

“The leg helped me to move about very well so that I was given the opportunity to go back to America on the farm work programme,” Irving added.

“While working on a farm in Pennsylvania, I got a sore on my big toe and because it was not getting better, I was sent by the boss to the hospital, where the toe was amputated because it was badly infected.”

He continued, “The situation got worse because the wound was not healing, so that leg was also amputated. I returned home in October 2021 and life has not been an easy one for me.”

On his return to Jamaica, he began farming his land in St Thomas, first rearing chickens then planting a few crops, to provide for himself and his teenage daughter, Sabrina.

PROSTHETIC LEG BROKE IN TWO

Irving was able to move about with the prosthetic leg he purchased in 2021 and get his farming done, using creative means, with the help of a friend, to work the land and reap his crops.

But three weeks ago, he journeyed to Kingston and as he was getting out of the taxi, the prosthetic leg broke in two, forcing him to remain in the vehicle.

The cab driver was kind enough to assist him in delivering some documents he had to drop off.

When Irving returned home, he examined the prosthetic leg.

“To my shock and dismay, I noticed that there was no metal holding the artificial leg in place. What I noticed was that it was only taped up inside. I took a picture of the leg and sent it to Mona Rehab,” he said.

“Now I will have to go there to discuss the matter and seek compensation because that leg cannot be repaired. I bought the leg just three years ago and I just can’t understand how it just break up like that.”

GOD WILL PROVIDE

After Irving’s plight was highlighted in The Sunday Gleaner in June this year, he got assistance from well-wishers for himself and his 15-year-old daughter.

He disclosed that a representative from the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre called him the day after the article was published and informed him that Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton and Opposition Leader Mark Golding – whose father founded the centre which now memorialises him – had directed that he should get a prosthetic leg.

Since June, he has been doing physiotherapy at the centre in preparation to be fitted with the prosthetic leg, which costs $570,000.

However, he said, he was advised recently by the centre that the health ministry would only be able to pay $250,000 of the total amount.

He was advised to apply for a grant from the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities, which would assist with another $250,000. He would have to find the remaining $70,000. It was while on his way to the disabilities office that his sole prosthetic leg broke in two.

Noting that it will be a challenge to find the $70,000 out of pocket, Irving said he is trusting God to send help.

“Right now I am not giving up as I continue to plant some crops to sell so as to make a living,” he said.

“People always question how I manage to farm, but I improvise by sitting on a hassock and keep moving it around while farming. But the prosthetic legs would be of invaluable help to me and so I am trying my best to get them.”

He declared, “I am a firm believer that despite the odds, a person should never give up. I just want to say thank you to those well-wishers and wish them a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.”

