Dwight Fletcher | Our authority

UNDERSTANDING OUR authority as Believers is fundamental to who we are in Christ. Some of us have believed lies about ourselves, and these lies are standing in the way of realising our full potential in Christ. Jesus said in John 15:15-16 (NLT), “I no longer call you slaves because a master doesn’t confide in his slaves. Now you are my friends, since I have told you everything the Father told me. 16, You didn’t choose me. I chose you. I appointed you to go and produce lasting fruit, so that the Father will give you whatever you ask for, using my name.”

Some of us walk around like we are servants not deserving of the status of sonship and the authority that comes with it. We are children of God, co-heirs with Christ, chosen, forgiven, and unconditionally loved. We have insider information about God’s plans for Earth and it is found in His Word and He speaks it to us by His Spirit. We are spiritually blessed in Christ, and because of that we are fully capable for any task God has assigned to us.

So, what exactly do we mean by authority and why is it such a big deal anyway? Authority is defined as the power or right to give orders, make decisions, and enforce obedience ( https://www.lexico.com/definition/authority). In our case, Christ gave us, His disciples, spiritual authority. This is not authority over people to tell them what to do; this is spiritual authority. There is an invisible spiritual realm around us with spiritual beings that is impacting what we see happen in the natural, and we have the authority in that realm – to give orders, make decision, and enforce obedience. Every action we see in the natural world has its origin in the spiritual world. Why? Because what we see happening in the realm of the natural has its genesis in the realm of the spirit.

This is why the Bible informs us, “For we are not fighting against flesh-and-blood enemies, but against evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world.” Ephesians 6:12 (NLT). What we see happening in the natural starts in the spirit. The real fight is in the spiritual realm, and Satan and his forces are the real villains. The Jamieson Fausset and Brown commentary expressed it this way, “Flesh and blood foes are Satan’s mere tools, the real foe lurking behind them is Satan himself, with whom our conflict is.” We must give attention to the spiritual realm, and Jesus has given us the authority we need to navigate it.

Our authority gives us impact in the realm of the spirit. It gives us impact to stop the advance of darkness. Since everything happens in the spiritual realm before the natural, we can stop certain things from happening and we can allow others to happen. The proper use of spiritual authority brings order, organisation, and godly results. This is the way Jesus wants us to use our authority. When Jesus told His disciples, “All authority in heaven and on Earth has been given to me. 19, Therefore go and make disciples of all nations.” (Matthew 28:18-19), He was legalising us to be His agents to channel His authority to transform this world; to bring His will on the earth.

Jesus did not leave behind a powerless church when He ascended back to heaven. He imparted divine authority to those who follow Him, along with Holy Spirit power, to accomplish great things for Him on this earth.

As believers we are responsible, under God, for the earth and what happens in the earth. We are to enforce the will of God and do our best to see it come to pass.