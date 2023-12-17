Gabriel Agbo | All things are possible!

THIS IS the time for possibilities! Things that were hitherto impossible to us will now become possible. Listen, something will start coming out of nothing. Yes. Our testimonies will defy all explanations from now. It is natural that something is formed from another thing or that a process has a trace or at least a beginning. But when something begins to happen without a traceable link or explanation, then it has transcended the natural to the supernatural. And the supernatural will always defy logic, reasoning and explanation. Yes, to bring out something from nothing is not natural, but supernatural. I see something coming out of that your nothingness today in the name of Jesus! We are stepping into the era of ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE. This is what he told me. The music and the dancing steps have changed. Incurable diseases shall be cured. Extreme lack shall be turned into extreme wealth. Barrenness into fruitfulness and flourishing. Hopelessness into success, plenty and joy. This is our time!

I think what I want to say here is best explained where the word of God said that he called the whole world into existence from nothing. Imagine that? All the great seas, mountains, aquatic life, vegetations, firmament; the sun, moon and the millions of stars came from nothing. Wow! Look at it in Hebrew 11:3 “ By faith we understand that the entire universe was formed at God’s command, that what we now see did not come from anything that can be seen.” Did you read that? All these things came from nothing. God imagined them, issued command and they came into existence.

IMAGINATION IS THE MIND’S EYE

Yes, if you can imagine it, if you can believe it, you can create it. God simply imagined the new universe, believed that he could do it, acted and it came to pass. There is nothing as powerful as the power of imagination. If you can imagine it, then you can bring it into existence. Imagination is the mind’s eye. If you can see it in the spirit, have the mental picture of that your desire, project, you can create it. The biggest projects, accomplishments, inventions came as imagination before they were brought into existence. Imaginations are powerful. Can you today begin to imagine that project? Can you imagine you with that great qualification? That fantastic job? That great home? That great relationship? That great discovery? Investment? That sickness totally gone? That poverty disappearing immediately? That formidable enemy bowing before you? If you are able to see and retain it in the spirit, you can get it. You must get up today and take what belongs to you.

Just move out now and it is done. Act on these words you are reading now. Faith is not just to believe. It is acting on what you believe. Some people are quick to claim that they have faith but fold their hands and do nothing towards their cause. Please that is not faith. Faith is when you believe and consistently, act, move, and work to actualise what you believe. Look at what God did there again. He wanted, imagined a new universe, a new order and he acted immediately. He planned it, said it and created it. If you go back to creation in Genesis, you will see that he first sent out his spirit to brood over the waters. Then he issued commands to create some things and when it came to the turn of man, he consulted and moulded him. He knew exactly what he wanted, imagined it, acted upon it and it was brought into existence. And the entire exercise became good and successful!

As an image of God, you too can also imagine and bring those things into existence. True. It you can ‘see’ it in the spirit, you can create it. Nothing is impossible to him that has the power of imagination. Like God, you can make that which is not to become. Yes, that your desire, that your vision, that your aspiration is doable. It is achievable. Have you seen it through your mind’s eye, do you believe in it, then start acting, working on it now and you will see it come to pass. Something great is sure coming out of that empty situation. I hear Him very clearly – things that were not possible will become possible! This is where we are now. Share this message to others. God bless you!

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of the books/audiobooks: Power of Midnight Prayer, Receive Your Healing, Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Never Again!, I Shall Not Die, Move Forward, Power of Sacrifice and many others. Email: gabrielagbo@yahoo.com; Website www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo Twitter: pastorgabagbo