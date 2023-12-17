My client is not a suspect in wife's death, says attorney for Jolyan Silvera

The attorney for Jolyan Silvera says the former parliamentarian is not being treated as a suspect by the police in their investigation into the murder of his wife.

Initial reports claimed that Melissa Silvera passed away suddenly in her sleep on November 10.

A recent post-mortem has reportedly since revealed that three bullet fragments were found inside her body, causing the police to upgrade the case to a murder investigation.

In a statement today, attorney Peter Champagnie said his client has been cooperating with the investigation and is not a suspect.

Champagnie encouraged persons not to speculate and to be mindful of remarks they mark, particularly on social media platforms.

“While I appreciate the need for transparency in so far as the public's interest is concerned in this most unfortunate situation, I would urge caution upon those who would want to go beyond the boundaries of facts on social media. One must be sensitive to all the circumstances particularly as they relate to the young children of the family. The police investigation must be allowed to proceed without any prejudice to anyone.”

