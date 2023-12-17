St Catherine councillor wants security cameras in town centres to help fight crime

A local government representative in St Catherine is calling for a collaborative effort between telecommunications companies to provide cameras throughout town centres to boost safety.

The call came from Councillor Courtney Edwards of the Independent City Division during the monthly meeting of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

"We need to contact FLOW and Digicel to assist with erecting cameras, which will help with curtailing criminal activities," Edwards said.

He argued that despite the efforts of the security forces crime continues to be a problem.

Edwards said that the placement of cameras would better assist in identifying those who are bent on criminal acts.

The view was accepted by his colleagues at the meeting and the consensus is that it is to be further discussed.

- Rasbert Turner

