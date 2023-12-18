75 per-cent goal set for Jamaica’s recycling rate as cutting-edge facility opens in Portmore

In a significant milestone for environmental sustainability, Recycling Partners of Jamaica inaugurated its cutting-edge facility in Naggo Head, Portmore in St Catherine last Thursday.

The multimillion-dollar plant is the culmination of nearly 25 years of dedication, public education, and sustained effort by WISYNCO in the realm of plastic bottle recycling.

Board Member Francois Chalifour expressed pride in the company’s progress, highlighting a recent surge in collection rates.

“Since June and July of this year, we have been collecting 30 per cent of all discarded plastic bottles every month through Recycling Partners,” Chalifour stated in an interview with The Gleaner.

With the new machinery in place, the company anticipates doubling its collection capacity, enabling more efficient processing and repurposing of plastic bottles. Chalifour outlined ambitious plans, detailing a proposed investment of more than $300 million in future funding. This funding will be allocated towards establishing additional depots, acquiring more trucks, and intensifying public education campaigns.

The ultimate goal is to elevate Jamaica’s recycling rate from the current 30 per cent to 60 per cent in the next few years, with a long-term vision of reaching 75 per cent.

Chalifour emphasised the strategic placement of depots in schools, communities, government locations, and other convenient areas to encourage widespread participation in plastic-bottle recycling. Currently, Wisynco operates nine depots and 500 cages nationwide, facilitating the collection of plastic bottles.

In an effort to further reduce environmental impact, Chalifour revealled that Wisynco has already cut plastic usage by approximately 50 per cent. The company now sets its sights on a more ambitious target, utilising 100-per-cent recycled material in its bottles.

As Recycling Partners of Jamaica continues to spearhead initiatives for a greener future, Chalifour urged the public to leverage the convenience of depots and cages, some of which offer incentives for bottle drop-offs. The company remains committed to fostering a culture of responsible waste management and environmental stewardship across the nation.

