Bog Walk residents demand compensation for Rio Cobre oil spill

Residents and fisherfolk in Bog Walk, St Catherine, on Monday staged a protest to voice their discontent over two recent oil spills in the Rio Cobre, which have adversely impacted their livelihoods.

The initial spill occurred on December 11, followed by a second incident on December 15, 2023.

Users of the river, for commercial, recreational and domestic purposes, claim significant disruption to their activities due to the spills.

The National Environment Planning Agency (NEPA) has issued a warning advising against using the river until the spills are cleared.

On Monday, protesters proceeded from Bog Walk square to the main gate of Trade Winds Citrus Limited, the entity identified by NEPA as being responsible for the December 11 spill.

They were demanding compensation for their income loss.

Friends of the Rio Cobre president, Kestonard Gordon, who led the protest, also called for NEPA to impose an environmental performance bond on all the factories that operate near the Rio Cobre.

In response to the environmental infractions, NEPA has served an enforcement notice on Trade Wind Citrus and informed the company that legal actions would ensue.

- Ruddy Mathison

