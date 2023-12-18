Case against men charged for murder of GC Foster College VP further delayed

The court case involving the two men charged for the murder of GC Foster College vice-principal and coach, Gibbs Williams, has been further delayed because of an incomplete file.

The accused are Odane Watson, otherwise called 'Oddy', 41 years old, of Renford Drive, Kingston 20, and 23-year-old Jerome Hayles of Duffs Street, Kingston.

They are charged with murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition, using a firearm to commit a crime, being a participant in a criminal organisation and robbery with aggravation.

When the matter came up for mention in the St Catherine Parish Court on Monday, it was revealed that the ballistic certificate, post-mortem report, arresting officer statement and the Communication Forensics and Cybercrime Unit reports are outstanding.

Attorney-at-law Shelldon Campbell, who represents Hayles, told the court that he was not satisfied with the slow pace of the case and the seeming reluctance to complete the file.

The matter was later postponed until January 26, 2024, when the men are to reappear in the St Catherine Parish Court.

It is reported that about 12:15 p.m. on October 6, Williams was leaving a hospital complex when he was attacked by the suspects and shot.

- Rasbert Turner

