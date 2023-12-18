A Christmas prayer answered

“I was talking to God that morning and praying to Him saying ‘God, I really need something to happen for my kids this Christmas’,” shared Jason Brown, director of the SOS Children’s Village in Stony Hill, St. Andrew. “Less than half a day later, I see once again that God is indeed real and answering prayers because He sent CVM TV and NCB Foundation to grant our wish!”

Invited to discuss the work of the SOS Children’s Village on CVM at Sunrise, Brown had no idea that he would leave the interview with a $200,000 gift from NCB. Foundation to grant Christmas wishes for ‘his children’ at the SOS Children’s Village. Moved to tears when he was surprised with the cheque from NCB’s Nicole Campbell Robinson, assistant vice president – group marketing and communications, she said, “I am not a person who gets lost for words, I always have something to say. But [this morning], I was just humbled when I realised that CVM and NCB Foundation just wanted to pour into my children, even without us asking.”

Brown shared that like many other organisations, budget cuts were under way, making it difficult for them to do something special for the children in residence at the village.

DO SOMETHING NICE

“I wanted to do something nice for the children for Christmas so that they could feel the love and joy of the season, but there just weren’t any funds or resources to do so,” Brown remarked.

SOS Village, a private, non-governmental social development organisation, serves as a sanctuary for children displaced due to various forms of abuse or neglect. Under Brown’s compassionate leadership since 2021, the village not only offers shelter, but also provides support for the educational and personal development of its young residents, preparing them for either reintegration with their families, or life after leaving the village.

Armed with j$200,000, Brown is looking to invest some of the funds into spreading Christmas cheer to his wards at the village.

“I want my kids at the village to feel the love and joy of receiving a gift and being appreciated,” Brown said. “They need to see that people are willing to pour into them, and that they have people in their corner who love them, and want to help make their journeys better. That way, when they grow and have their own families, they understand the value of pouring into others and giving back.”

Brown also commended NCB Foundation on its 11-year-long initiative, stating, “I always applaud any organisation that does good and seeks to make a difference in the community. But I have to give special commendations to NCB Foundation with their approach to making Jamaica choose and highlight the people who deserve this kind of support, and giving them a platform to showcase all they are doing for Jamaica and Jamaicans. We appreciate them for all they do.”

Themed, ‘Let it Shine’, NCB Foundation’s annual Grant a Wish programme closed on December 13, after inviting nominations and voting from the public for wishes in five categories: registered charities, schools and technology, medical assistance, persons with disabilities and community heroes. The top-voted wishes in each category will receive for the first place - $1 million; second place - $500,000; and third place - $250,000. In addition, NCB Foundation has engaged its various media partners, local social impact creators, board directors and executives to help grant wishes this year.