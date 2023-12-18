District constable gets six months' imprisonment for misusing gas card

A district constable has been sentenced to six months' imprisonment or a fine of $100,000 for using a Jamaica Constabulary Force petrol advance card to pay for fuel for his personal motor vehicle.

Akeno Barnes was sentenced last Thursday stemming from his conviction on March 14 in the Kingston and St. Andrew Parish Court, for the charge of larceny as a servant.

He was arrested and charged by the Major Organised Crime and Anti-Corruption Agency (MOCA) in 2012.

The trial, which began in 2016, relied heavily on investigation by MOCA agents, as well as critical testimony from six witnesses.

In delivering the sentence, presiding judge at the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, Chief Parish Judge, Chester Crooks, commended the MOCA team for its professionalism, thoroughness and dedication in carrying out the investigation.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.