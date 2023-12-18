'Go Go' killed after accompanying woman home after party

The Point Hill police in the St Catherine North division are now searching for two gunmen who they believe are responsible for the death of Omar Lennon otherwise called 'Go Go'.

The 42-year-old farmer from Lookout, Garden Hill in the parish was reportedly shot and killed early this morning on his way from a round robin.

According to the police, about 1:30 am Lennon accompanied a female to her home in the community when they were attacked by two armed men, who robbed the female of a Samsung cellular phone valued at $35,000 and $30,000 in cash.

Lennon reportedly attempted to flee but was shot by the gunmen.

Passersby found his body about 7:40 am and called the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was pronounced dead at the Spanish Town Hospital.

The police say robbery was the motive for the murder.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.