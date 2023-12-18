Lucea Mayor upset over treatment of Bustamante sign in town square

WESTERN BUREAU:

The monument and sign showing that the town square in the Hanover capital, Lucea, is named in honour of National Hero Sir Alexander Bustamante has been dug out by the National Works Agency (NWA) as part of plans being implemented to correct the traffic congestion in that town.

According to community relations officer with the NWA in western Jamaica, Janel Ricketts, the traffic flow changes taking place in Lucea is with a view to make pedestrians and motorists have it easier to traverse the town.

Ricketts said the congestion in Lucea usually affects traffic flow to Negril, Westmoreland, which is located west of that town, and Montego Bay, St James to the east.

“Effective Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Willie Delisser Boulevard will be converted from a one-way traffic flow to two lanes of traffic. It would be a similar situation as pertains during the normal Christmas time, where we would transfer that road to two ways to deal with the influx of traffic, but what will happen now is that it will be extended beyond the Christmas time,” she told The Gleaner.

“It is really aimed at improving the flow of traffic. To accommodate this, no parking will be allowed on Willie Delisser Boulevard. Also, turning lanes will be put in along this particular stretch,” she noted.

To facilitate the changes, the ‘Sir Alexander Butamante’ sign had to be taken down, according to Ricketts, to make way for more space to create the turning lane.

“It (the taking down of the sign) was given great consideration, and with collaboration with the municipal corporation we deemed it as the only solution to be able to get the exclusive or the turning lane here. We are working with the municipal corporation to identify the most suitable location to have it replaced,” she said, explaining that she was not in a position to give a timeline within which the sign will be replaced.

Lucea Mayor Sheridan Samuels, following the municipal corporation’s monthly meeting, told The Gleaner that, although not objecting to the removal of the sign, he was very upset at how it was taken down and treated on its removal.

“I am really upset. It hurt me deep down inside. I know that the sign had to be removed, yes. It was removed, but the manner in which it was removed is very disrespectful,” he said.

“You do not remove signs of persons who have served so well, not only the parish, but the country in that manner. It was not even taken down and the area dug up. It was knocked down and then flung on the ground into a corner. Morally, it is wrong,” he argued.

Samuels admitted that the municipal corporation was part of the decision-making process to remove the sign, but said he was surprised at the way the work was implemented, showing no respect for the honour the sign depicts for a national hero.

He pointed out that the municipal corporation had already identified, and is offering a spot at the front of its office complex in Lucea, where the sign can be relocated, adding that the plan is to approach the Tourism Product Development Company for assistance to design and finance a proper sign so that everyone can see it, and remount it at the spot identified.

He stated emphatically that people need to treat monuments and other symbols that depict the history of the country with utmost respect.

