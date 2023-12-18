NWC scraps $100 fee at payment kiosks

The National Water Commission (NWC) has discontinued the $100 fee to customers who use its in-store kiosks to pay bills, the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR) has informed.

In January, the NWC announced the $100 fee to use the kiosks installed at its Marescaux Road, Montego Bay and Portmore commercial locations.

However, customers expressed frustration at the additional fee.

The OUR said it visited the sites where the machines were installed and also conducted research regarding charges for bill payment by other local utility providers.

The regulator said it concluded that the NWC was the only utility provider charging customers to pay bills at its customer service offices. The findings were reportedly shared with the NWC.

The OUR said it conducted follow-up checks with the NWC which subsequently advised that customers using the bill payment kiosks will no longer be required to pay for the service.

