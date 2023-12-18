Online holiday shoppers urged to be vigilant for suspicious activities

Consumers are being urged to be vigilant over the festive season for online fraud involving fictitious e-commerce stores, in light of reports surfacing of multiple incidents occurring.

Latoya Halstead, director of communications at the Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC), says consumers must ensure they undertake due diligence when shopping virtually.

“You must look to see whether there is a physical address. In so doing, you know that if you have spoken with someone, you can go to a particular address if they are not answering the phones,” she said while speaking during a recent Jamaica Information Service (JIS) ‘Think Tank’ in Kingston.

“We are also advising you to read the reviews [about the stores], because you will know how they will treat you based on how they have treated other customers,” Halstead further stated.

She also cautions shoppers to avoid using debit or credit cards when making these purchases.

However, if this is not possible, the director advised persons to opt to pay with a credit card, which is insured, albeit emphasising that cash on delivery is the ideal option.

“We also urge consumers to meet in a public space, for example a police station. We know there are some vendors who are upright ethical [and] fair… but not everybody is like that. So, consumers have to take precautions, and this is one way that they can safeguard themselves,” Halstead said.

The CAC is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce. Its role is to enforce the Consumer Protection Act and facilitate ethical behaviour in the marketplace between vendors and consumers.

