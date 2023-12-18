Police make arrests, seize guns and ammunition in St Andrew operation

The police seized three firearms during a police/military operation at 100 Sunrise Crescent in St Andrew on Monday.

The weapons include one rifle and two handguns. The police also seized several rounds of ammunition.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's Corporate Communications Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Stephanie Lindsay, says several people have so far been taken into custody, among them persons of interest in a number of crimes.

She says at least one of them will be charged for illegal possession of firearm.

SSP Lindsay states that Monday's operation is in response to recent incidents of shooting and robbery in the Sunrise Crescent area.

The operation began about 5 a.m.

It was conducted by personnel from the St Andrew North police division, the Caribbean Search Centre, Canine Division, Specialised Operations and the Jamaica Defence Force.

