Police show Christmas kindness at Strathmore Gardens Children’s Home

Detectives from the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse in St Catherine North last Wednesday brought an early Christmas to the Strathmore Gardens Children’s Home.

The crimefighters put down their guns, batons, handcuffs and other accoutrement and embraced a spirit of charity, grace, love and kindness.

The team set about combing and grooming the hair of the residents.

They also gave them toys, clothes, food and other accessories for the festive season.

On the day they were also given a scrumptious meal that was appreciated by the caregivers and the residents.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Superintendent of Police Howard Chambers, head of the St Catherine North police division, said the team acknowledged the activities as good police-community relations.

“The members sourced each item from their pockets and it is a great feeling to assist those in need,” Chambers said.

It was the consensus of all that the gesture will be continued for years to come.

Marcia Tucker, manager of Strathmore, said the gesture was a genuine act of kindness,which was greatly appreciated by the 63 residents of the institution.

The treat was named ‘Project Smile and Foster a Child’.