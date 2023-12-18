Traffic changes being implemented in Port Antonio for Christmas season

Traffic changes will be implemented in the town of Port Antonio in Portland, effective Wednesday.

The National Works Agency (NWA) says the changes are being implemented to ease the congestion anticipated during the holiday season.

The changes will remain in force until Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

As of Wednesday, vehicles travelling easterly into Port Antonio will enter through the Marina, which will operate as a one-way street. Vehicles travelling westerly will use West Street to exit Port Antonio.

Sommers Town Road will be converted to a one-way street travelling southerly.

Vehicles travelling northerly from Sommers Town Road will turn right at the intersection onto East Palm Avenue, then merge with the traffic on Allan Avenue.

No vehicle will be allowed beyond the intersection of Norman and Sommers Town Road. The NWA says these vehicles will be directed onto Allan Avenue.

In the meantime, single lane parking will be enforced along Fort George Street.

Motorists are further being advised to observe the instructions of posted directional signs.

