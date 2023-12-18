Winter-tourist season to be biggest in Jamaica’s history, says Bartlett

Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett on Friday welcomed the start of the 2023-24 winter-tourist season with the expectation that for the first time in the industry’s history, there will be over one million stopover travellers for the season.

Speaking at Sangster International Airport (SIA), Bartlett said, “It is going to be the biggest winter-tourist season in the history of Jamaica. We have already secured 1.5 million seats across the markets of the world, and, assuming a very low 75-per-cent load factor from the airlines coming in, we will be in excess of one million stopover arrivals for the season.”

Bartlett said consideration was being given to the implications of the boom in terms of revenue flows into the country, secured jobs and growth in the economy as “the tourist industry continues to be at the forefront of that with 10 consecutive quarters of growth”.

The start of the traditional winter-tourist season was also marked by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) expressing thanks to all categories of workers at the SIA with an appreciation breakfast and the presentation of awards.

The JTB Chairman’s Award for exemplary service was presented to Tracey Ann Patterson, while other recipients included Shelly Ann Fung King, who was awarded for her outstanding contribution. MBJ Airports was recognised for its 20th year as concessionaire for the airport and Port Security was also singled out for its outstanding service.