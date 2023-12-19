Bail granted to man accused of murdering security guard in Hanover

A man who was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a security guard and the injury of another in a car along the Shettlewood main road in Ramble, Hanover, in June was on Monday offered $1 million bail.

Steve McDonald was offered bail in the Hanover Circuit Court following an application by his attorney Donahue Martin.

He was ordered to stay away from Hanover and Westmoreland as a condition of his bail.

In the meantime, McDonald's co-accused, Teecee Wright, was remanded.

McDonald, 35, of Land Top in Chester Castle is charged with murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, unauthorised possession of ammunition and wounding with intent in relation to the

the murder of 43-year-old Dwayne Barnes, a security guard of Awful Gully, Bickersteth in St James.

The attack occurred on July 6.

The Lucea police reported that about midday, Barnes was a passenger in a Nissan AD Wagon motor car when armed men pounced upon them.

It is alleged that McDonald was among the group of men who opened gunfire at the vehicle killing Barnes and injuring another man.

An investigation commenced and McDonald was arrested and charged following a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

- Tanesha Mundle

