Business operators must be extra cautious with the movement of cash – JCF

Business operators are being encouraged to take extra precaution with the movement of cash in the height of shopping activities during the Christmas holidays.

Head of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Corporate Communication Unit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Stephanie Lindsay, told a JIS Think Tank on December 14 that business operators need to make secure arrangements to move cash.

“People are spending more, and more cash is in circulation. I'd like to encourage businesses that use high volumes of cash that now is the time to start looking at some ways how you can prevent robberies. We see what's happening where these criminals are targeting institutions and businesses that they believe they can get cash,” she said.

SSP Lindsay explained that using the JCF or courier service is a safer alternative to move their money.

“You have to make arrangement in how you get the cash from your place of business to the banks, whether you're going to use a reputable courier service or you're going to reach out to us (JCF),” she advised.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We are encouraging businesses, especially those who have large cash transactions on a daily basis, to have a relationship with your local Police Commander. We are extending ourselves to say we will be willing to support you in whatever way we can, so you can make arrangements. You'll get some support when you have to take the money from your business location to the bank,” she added.

SSP Lindsay said it is also important that even at the workspace persons try to manage cash by separating it.

“Don't keep all the cash in one box in one place. You have to kind of break down the cash, so that in the event that there's a robbery, the person won't get away with all the cash,” she said.

She also advised that business operators should be mindful of employees who are sometimes covertly involved in some of the robberies.

“Never rule out the possibility that there could be inside support in some of these instances. You want to let just who needs to know about your cash and how you will manage internally, so as to prevent any internal collaboration with persons operating in the criminal networks,” SSP Lindsay said.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.