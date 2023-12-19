Ginger Hill and Fyffes Pen health centres closing for renovations

Two health centres in St Elizabeth are to be temporarily closed to facilitate renovation and expansion works.

The Southern Regional Health Authority says the Ginger Hill and Fyffes Pen health centres will be closed for four months.

The services at both health centres will be relocated on January 8, 2024.

The Authority says residents who would normally access services at the Ginger Hill Health Centre can go to the Ginger Hill City Mission Church, less than five minutes' walk from the health centre.

People who usually go to the Fyffes Pen Health Centre should go to the Black River Health Centre for services.

Residents can also go to other nearby health centres for services.

The opening hours for health centres in St Elizabeth are Mondays to Thursdays 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and on Fridays 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

