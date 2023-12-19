Growth & Jobs | Business leaders encouraged to employ AI, policy and training to combat cyberthreats

Senior Director at Cable and Wireless Communications Delroy McLean is hailing artificial intelligence (AI) as a powerful tool in a company’s defence against cyber threats.

“AI facilitates the consolidation of organisational data in a structured manner, unveiling patterns and aiding in operational understanding and, crucially, enabling real-time detection and response to cyberthreats,” McLean asserted.

He added that AI can also help companies develop robust policies to assist in strengthening their cybersecurity protocols.

McLean shared these insights during a panel discussion, sponsored by C&W Business, focused on the ‘Shifting Sands of Data Privacy and Security’. The session formed part of the recently held Tech Beach Retreat Jamaica.

While underscoring the power of AI in fortifying cybersecurity, McLean was quick to point out that organisational policies and the culture of the organisation are also key determinants of a company’s ability to withstand cyberattacks.

“Culture wins every time. Updated policies, widespread awareness, frequent training and fostering a positive attitude towards online safety are integral steps in safeguarding against cyberthreats” McLean said.

Mick Baccio, global security adviser at Splunk, echoed McLean’s sentiments, stressing the importance of involving all relevant departments in a company’s cybersecurity response plan.

“Human resources, legal, and the communications team must be part of the response plan for it to be effective. Tabletop exercises simulating cyberattacks involving these departments are crucial in preparing for real-life scenarios,” Baccio added.

Aditi Joshi, AI programme lead at Google Cloud, added that having a post-mortem of the tabletop exercise is also critical, so that companies can understand and document what worked and didn’t work in their approach to the scenario.

“It’s important that in the post-mortem, you emphasise that the aim is not to figure out who is at fault, but rather, to uncover areas for improvement. Once you figure that out, it’s critical that you implement those key learnings in your next exercise, and that your policies are updated to reflect these discoveries, so that you improve your breach response incrementally,” Joshi shared.

McLean issued a reminder that users often constitute the most vulnerable element in a company’s network. He reiterated the necessity of regular cybersecurity awareness training, especially given that social engineering is a prevalent factor in Caribbean ransomware breaches.

“The basics of human interaction with technology are just as important as policies in addressing cybersecurity challenges. Learning from reported attacks and engaging staff effectively reduces the risk of such incidents,” McLean explained.

The panel discussion, moderated by Lisa Godwin, creative technologist at The New York Times, received positive feedback from a diverse audience of over 300 technological experts, government officials, entrepreneurs, and financiers from across the Caribbean and North America.

As the technology partner of Tech Beach Retreat, C&W Business not only facilitated free Wi-Fi, but also conducted sessions on cybersecurity and the Internet of Things. Additionally, the team hosted a special breakfast for information and communication technology stakeholders.

Tech Beach Retreat was hosted from November 30-December 2 at the Iberostar hotel in Montego Bay.