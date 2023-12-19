Growth & Jobs | New Kingston Things Jamaican store to increase market access for local artisans

THE JAMAICA Business Development Corporation (JBDC), through a partnership with Jolly Trotters, will open a new Things Jamaican store in New Kingston. Under the name, Things Jamaican | Trotters Tings, the store seeks to attract tourists staying in the New Kingston hotel district. Currently, the property houses Trotters Cafe, Trotters Bar, and is the starting and ending point for the Kingston City Guided Tour. The contract was signed at the JBDC’s head office in Kingston recently.

This represents a strategic move by the JBDC to achieve the quality objective to increase direct access to new local and international markets for 500 clients delivering five per cent sales growth annually. Harold Davis, deputy CEO at the JBDC, said, “Things Jamaican is all about providing market access for local MSMEs (micro, small and medium-sized enterprises). It will complete the value chain that says ‘from concept to market’. The partnership will allow us to provide new market entry point for Kingston tourists as well as business travellers.”

The Things Jamaican | Trotters Tings store, set to open in January 2024, will stock authentic Jamaican keepsakes, including gift tokens and souvenirs made by local artisans. Things Jamaican is committed to the development of MSMEs by promoting craft development in Jamaica, while showcasing and retailing the best and highest quality gift and craft items. With three other locations (Devon House, Norman Manley Airport, 14 Camp Road) and an e-commerce site ( www.thingsjamaicanshopping.com), Things Jamaican has established itself as one of the largest purchasers, retailers, and promoters of authentic Jamaican products of the highest quality.

In 2023, Things Jamaican celebrates 60 years of promoting authentic Jamaican products. The JBDC has been managing the brand since 2001, when it was mandated as the Government’s premier provider of business development services for MSMEs. The JBDC is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Investment & Commerce, which has placed emphasis on the need for increased exports.