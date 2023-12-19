Immigration Corner | Can a bank teller qualify to live in Canada?

Dear Miss Powell,

I’m 25 years old and recently completed my bachelor’s degree. However, I have not been able to find employment as a hotel manager. I have been working part time as a bank teller for the past fve years. My husband is a branch manager of another bank. I am trying to figure out if we could qualify for permanent residency even though I have no experience using my degree. What would we need to do qualify? I look forward to reading your response in The Gleaner.

MF

Dear MF,

Canada has a generous immigration system whereby individuals who can demonstrate that they can satisfy the requirements to qualify to settle in and adapt to life in Canada.

The most popular route to becoming a permanent resident is via the Express Entry System. The Express Entry System manages economic programmes such as the Federal Skilled Worker Programme (FSWP), Federal Skilled Trade Programme, Canadian Experinence Class, and most Provincial Nominee Programme.

Based on the information provided, you and your husband may be able to qualify under the FSWP. The factors that affect your eligibility depend on your job description and whether your job duties classify as TEER 0, 1,2,3, in the 2021 National Occupational Classification (NOC).

Although you have a bachelor’s degree, most bank tellers’ job descriptions usually fall within the category of TEER 4, as customer service representatives of a financial institution. However, I would recommend that you provide a letter from your employer that outlines your job description and duties for a more accurate determination of your NOC code.

Individuals with a minimum of one year work experience in occupations such as managers, public relations officers, supervisors, computer scientists, web designers, accountants, financial advisers, and marketing officerswith a minimum of a bachelor’s degree will stand a good chance of qualifying if you also have the required educational level.

HOW TO QUALIFY

To qualify to enter the express entry pool, you and your husband must meet all the minimum requirements to enter the pool. Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada will determine your eligibility for the FSWP based on your age, education, work experience, whether you have a valid job offer, English or French language skills and adaptability. You will be given scores based on these factors out of 100. The pass mark is 67 points.

Since you are married, the first step would be to have a consultation with a Canadian immigration lawyer to determine if your husband would qualify as the main applicant depending on how much he would score based on the above factors. It appears from his job title that he may have the required work experience and NOC code. However, his age and education would be critical. Individuals between 18 and 35 years old will get the most points, and the older you get, the fewer points will be awarded for age. No point will be awarded for individuals 47 and over.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS

The first document that you will need is an educational credential assessment report from one of the government’s approved institutions. If you have a bachelor and or master’s degree from a recognised university or college outside of Canada, then you need a report that shows that your degree is the equivalent to one being offered by a Canadian university. You will need to pay for the report and have your universities deliver your transcripts directly to the organisation. You will need to let them know that this report is for Canadian immigration purposes.

To prove your language skills, you and your husband must sit and pass the language examinations even if your first language is English or French. The acceptable proof for English is the International English Language Testing System General Training, or The Canadian English Language Proficiency Index Program examination. Both tests are English language assessments used to measure your listening, reading, writing, and speaking skills.

Since the FSWP falls under the economic programmes, you will be required to provide proof of funds depending on the number of people in your family. For example, the minimum required savings or settlement funds are approximately CAD$14,000 for a single applicant, CAD$18,000 for a couple, CAD$22,000 for a couple and a child. This figure changes annually.

There are also other factors that you would need to take into consideration. Do you have relatives in Canada? Do you have a job offer? Did either of you study or work in Canada before? The answers to those questions could affect your eligibility and overall score. I recommend that you contact a Canadian lawyer to advise you of the best strategy to employ to ensure that you stand a good chance of receiving an invitation to apply for permanent residence.

Deidre S. Powell is a lawyer, mediator, and notary public in Canada. Submit your questions or book a consultation to find out if you qualify by contacting her on Facebook or call or WhatsApp 613-695-8777.