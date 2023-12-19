Immigration Corner | How to renew a British adult passport

Dear Mr Bassie,

Please advise me on how I can renew my British passport. I would really appreciate your assistance.

KK

Dear KK,

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

To renew or replace an adult passport, persons must be age of 16 years old or over, or be turning 16 within the next three weeks prior to making an application. There is a different process to obtain a passport for a child. Please be aware that there are different ways to renew or replace a passport if outside the United Kingdom (UK).

It costs £82.50 to renew or replace a UK passport if applying online, or £93 if filling in a paper form.

Persons are advised to check how long it will take to get a passport before applying. Those persons who need a passport urgently can find out more about the Online Premium or one week Fast Track services. Applicants are advised not to book travel until they have a valid passport – the new passport will not have the same number as the old one.

TRACKING THE PASSPORT APPLICATION

Persons can track their passport application using their application reference number. If successful, the new passport will be sent via courier or Royal Mail. The authorities will either:

• Post it through the letterbox;

• Hand it to the applicant if he/she is at home;

• Leave a card or post a letter stating how the applicant can get it (it will not say the package is the passport).

RENEW

Persons must renew their passport before they can travel if either the passport has expired or there is not enough time left on it.

How much time persons will need on the passport depends on the country that they intend to visit. As stated previously, it is recommended that persons should check the entry requirements of the country where they want to travel to.

There are different rules if the passport is lost, stolen or damaged, or if there needs to be a change of name or personal details. If the passport is burgundy or has ‘European Union’ on the cover, it can still be used, as long as it is valid for travel.

SUPPORTING DOCUMENTS

To renew the passport, persons will need their old passport and any valid passports that they have from a different country – they should send either a colour photocopy of every page (including blank ones) or the physical passport.

RENEW ONLINE

Please be aware that it costs £82.50 to use this service to renew the passport online. To use this service, applicants will need a digital photo; a credit or debit card; and their passport.

RENEW USING A PAPER APPLICATION FORM

Persons can get a paper application form by either going to a post office that has a Check and Send service or calling the Passport Adviceline, and it costs £93. Persons can pay by either debit or credit card – fill in the form in the application pack or by cheque – made payable to HM Passport Office. The applicant will need two new and identical printed photos of themself.

With respect to unexpired visas, send any previous passport with the visa attached to it with the application. Please note that the previous passport will be returned to the applicant. For future travel, the persons will be able to use the visa if they carry both passports.

All the best.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, the past global president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com