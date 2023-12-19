Lucea mayor laments delays to opening of Hopewell Police Station

WESTERN BUREAU:

Mayor of Lucea Sheridan Samuels has expressed dismay at the slow pace of plans for a proposed police station in the fast-growing town of Hopewell in Hanover, this despite a steady uptick in crime in the parish.

The facility had been projected to be ready following the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) sign off on a lease with the Hanover Municipal Corporation (HMC) for the property to set up the facility more than a year ago.

Work has been started on the facility since January 2023, but there has been no word since as to when it will be officially opened to the public. “Crime is on the up, and there is a continuous traffic congestion always in that area. In terms of shootings and murders, we have heard the numbers from the JCF, and we know that the more police presence that we have (in the area) will help to solve the problem,” Samuels said during an interview with The Gleaner. He suggested that having the police station closer to the Hopewell town centre would be a plus for crime fighting in that area.Residents, too, have expressed concerns over the delays and an eagerness to see the facility up and running.

Samuels outlined that the HMC gave up the rental income it was earning from the building in its effort to assist the JC in refurbishing it for the station.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

‘Memorandum of understanding’

“We did not look at the business aspect of our utilising that building. We looked at the safety of the public, the citizens of this country who are also our responsibility,” he argued. He shared that the memorandum of understanding signed between the JCF and the HMC is for a peppercorn lease amount of $1,000.00 per year for the property.

Woman Inspector Perona Haughton, who presented a report from the JCF at the HMC meeting, acknowledged the pressing need for the Hopewell station because of its many challenges, including traffic management, surge in population, and increased economic activity. She noted a significant increase in criminal activity in the town.

“Since the start of the year Hanover has recorded 68 murder. The parish is showing an increase when compared to the corresponding period in 2022 during which 44 murders were recorded. We are also seeing an increase in shootings across the parish,” she stated.

Haughton identified the policing areas of Green Island, Sandy Bay, Lucea, and Ramble as those most affected by the uptick in crime in the parish and made an appeal for the residents to assist the police to deal with the crime situation as the police looked to address the opening of the station.

Haughton said the opening of the facility was anticipated to happen before the end of 2023, but she was unable to say whether that deadline will be met.

“I can’t say now when it will be, but it is still being worked on with a view to opening as soon as possible. We know the needs of the residents there, and the authorities are trying as best as possible,” she said.