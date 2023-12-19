Rio Cobre oil spill contained

The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) says the oil spill in the Rio Cobre in St Catherine is now contained.

In the meantime, the directors of Trade Winds Citrus Limited have been served with an enforcement notice under the Natural Resources Conservation Authority Act and a summons to appear in court under the Wild Life Protection Act.

Trade Winds Citrus Limited owns the Jamaica Beverage Plant, from which the oil was emitted last week.

NEPA says rehabilitation of the storm drains and other impacted areas of the Rio Cobre is continuing.

The rehabilitation effort is being led by the management and team from Trade Winds Citrus Limited with oversight from NEPA's technical staff.

