Two deliverymen gunned down on Red Hills Road

The St Andrew North police are probing the fatal shooting of two bike operators along Red Hills Road this morning.

The men were gunned down about 12:30 a.m.

They have been identified as 30-year-old Shavana 'Shavi' Palmer and 26-year-old Corey 'Twinnny' Hunter, both of a Colbeck Avenue, Kingston 20 address.

Both men, who are delivery riders, were reportedly sitting in the area after completing a job.

The Gleaner was told that a motor car drove up and men alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire at them, before driving away.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Constant Spring police were alerted.

The men were found lying on the ground, covered in blood.

They were taken to hospital where death was confirmed.

The Major Investigation Division is probing the double murder.

The St Andrew North police division had recorded 56 murders up to December 16.

This represented a 3.4 per cent reduction year on year.

- Andre Williams

Follow The Gleaner on X and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.