WMC chief executive officer transferred to St Catherine

WESTERN BUREAU

The Local Government Service Commission has ordered the transfer of Marvalyn Pitter, the chief executive officer at the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation (WMC), to St Catherine, effective January 1, 2024.

Last Thursday, during the general monthly meeting of the WMC, chairman and Mayor of Savanna-la-Mar Councillor Bertel Moore read correspondence from the commission authorising the move.

“I am to inform you that the Local Government Service Commission has directed that Miss Marvalyn Pitter, chief executive officer, be temporarily transferred to the service of the St Catherine Municipal Corporation in a similar capacity, effective January 1, 2024,” the letter read.

“I am to ask that the enclosed letter addressed to Miss Pitter concerning her transfer be delivered to her immediately,” it continued.

Pitter has been transferred to the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, where Councillor Norman Scott is chairman as well as mayor of Spanish Town.

A letter of transfer was also read into the corporation’s records, identifying the person who had been selected to replace Pitter.

“Under Section 5.3 of the Local Government Unified Service and Employment Act, I am to inform you that the Local Government Services Commission has directed that Mr Andre Griffiths, chief executive officer for the St Catherine Municipal Corporation, be temporarily transferred to the services of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation in a similar capacity with effect from January 1, 2024.” It also requested that the necessary arrangements be made for Griffiths to assume duties in the service of the Westmoreland Municipal Corporation.

FAILED ATTEMPTS

Savanna-la-Mar’s deputy mayor, Ian Myles, who spoke on behalf of the WMC, expressed thanks to the outgoing CEO for her leadership and guidance since 2019.

“Mr Chairman, it would have been remiss of me not to acknowledge the services of the CEO, Miss Marvalyn Pitter. She has done tremendously well, and when I speak, I speak with boldness … that her tenure here and the services rendered were ones that have uplifted this parish,” Myles said.

“We are going to miss your presence; we are going to miss your service, and I am only hoping that he who is coming has prepared [himself sufficiently] to walk into a big shoe and the void you left,” the Little London Jamaica Labour Party Division Councillor lamented.

“Madam, on behalf of the citizens of Westmoreland, I want to personally acknowledge what you have done. I want to say thanks ... ,” Myles continued.

Pitter’s temporary transfer comes on the heels of several failed attempts by members of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) caucus to oust Councillor Bertel Moore from the top job as chairman of the WMC and mayor of Savanna-la-Mar.

In September, Councillors Garfield James for the Sheffield Division and Ian Myles for the Little London Division crossed the floor to join the JLP and immediately took steps to table a motion of no confidence against Moore, claiming that the majority of the councillors had lost confidence in his ability to continue to lead them. Then-independent Councillor Lawton McKenzie of the Grange Hill Division also intercepted a move to replace Moore with the provisional deputy mayor, Councillor Ian Myles, after the membership increased to six.

“Mr Chairman, the majority of 12 is seven, not six,” said McKenzie then, pointing out that the August 31 motion could not stand without the majority in agreement. His stance then thwarted the JLP’s attempt to yank the top job from Moore.