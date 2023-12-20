GetAced Academic Services helping students achieve their best

Velonique Bowen, former Miss Jamaica Festival Queen, has made good on her promise to assist students to meet their true academic potential, with the official launch of GetAced Academic Services Limited.

GetAced Academic Services Limited is an organisation that is geared towards helping students to achieve their academic best. According to Bowen, the objective is for academic development in students at both the secondary and territory levels.

“We have been in existence since May 2020 and have been committed to our mandate since then by assisting over one thousand students in Jamaica and the Caribbean region,” Bowen said.

The services of GetAced Academic Services include coaching in several academic areas to include essay writing, résumé and cover letter writing, research and public speaking.

“Recently we have embarked on a series of academic workshops across the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, where we are training students to ace their academic papers. We aim to extend this university tour to several other universities across Jamaica, as we are serious about improving the writing skills of our clients,” Bowen said.

“Another one of our staple services is tutoring, and this is geared specifically towards high school students. This service is aimed at helping students to score the best grades possible in their CSEC and CAPE examinations. With our highly-qualified tutors, we have been able to accomplish that thus far,” she added.

Additionally, Bowen said they have added an extra arm to the organisation that caters to companies. This arm, she said, is geared towards providing training for employees in an organisation where professional writing is concerned.

“Through tutoring, coaching and assistance from GetAced Academics, clients have managed to improve their writing skills significantly. As it relates to organisations, we have helped many start-up companies to train their employees in the preliminary stages of their company. We have only received good reviews thus far, and we aim to keep that stellar track record,” Bowen said.

For the new year, Bowen said the company will be offering GetAced 2024 Planners. “We have put a lot of thought and creativity into it. It has actually been in the works for over two years, and I am relieved and grateful it is finally happening,” she said.

“The product idea came because of the questions and admirations I received from supporters. Those questions included, ‘how do you manage everything you do?’; ‘how do you balance festival queen, a full-time job, a master’s programme, and a business?’” she said.

“And the truth is, I plan. That is always my answer to them. I am extremely structured, and I try my best to stay within my structure. Because of these questions, I decided that I would create the perfect tool to help others achieve the kind of order I have enjoyed, and, of course, even greater,” Bowen added.

The planners, she said, are for people to organise their daily tools to plan and navigate life. “We have made it different from the others in several ways, mainly in size. I remember buying planners and never using them. The GetAced2024 Planner is compact-size, so you can never leave home without it,” Bowen said.

Bowen said they have also added some unique sticker pages, a vision board, budget trackers, monthly calendar spreads, weekly schedules, and an end of year recap. “It is literally what you need to truly take control of your year ahead,” she said.

The GetAced 2024 Planners are available for purchase on the organisation’s website and Instagram page. People who would like to access their services can do so via their newly-launched website: http://www.getaced.org or via their social media handles IG: _getacedja

“Our December batch is already almost sold out, but our January batch is coming, and we encourage everyone to start their year right with a GetAced 2024 Planner,” Bowen said.

