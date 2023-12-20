Green Acres Farmers' Market affected by drought

The prolonged drought resulted in noticeably fewer offerings at the 2023 staging of the Green Acres Farmers' Market in St Catherine on Wednesday.

"We are aware that the farmers have been affected by climatic conditions, which has resulted in less agricultural produce for many, but we are glad that we can still be having one this year," said Member of Parliament for West Central St Catherine, Dr Christopher Tufton.

Several persons who attended the event also complained about the high prices.

Among the items were yams, which were being sold for $300 per pound, gungo peas for $400 per pound and oranges for $1,200 per dozen.

"The price dem high, if this is the farmers' market it should be less," one attendee, Danielle Longley, commented.

However, producers of by-products, such as ganja oils and shampoos and caster oil, were kept busy.

Vendor Myrtle Higgins-Rhooms said her caster oil was doing well.

"It is my second year selling here and although there are less support this year, I am thankful as both the processed and unprocessed caster oil are going," Higgins-Rhooms said.

The vendors and patrons expressed hope that the 2024 staging will be bigger and better.

The market was conceptualised seven years ago to allow farmers to sell their produce directly.

- Rasbert Turner

